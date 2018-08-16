Romo allowed two hits and a walk while recording just one out in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Yankees. He earned his eighth hold.

Romo was brought out with the intention of recording a four-out save. However, he loaded the bases without recording an out to start the ninth inning and was lifted in favor of Adam Kolarek, Luckily, Kolarek was able avoid disaster and close things out. Romo should continue seeing most of the save chances for Tampa Bay.