Romo allowed an earned run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Orioles on Thursday. He also hit a batter.

Romo followed Jose Alvarado in the eighth inning Thursday, but he promptly ran into trouble by surrendering a solo home run to Danny Valencia, the first batter he faced. The veteran reliever subsequently allowed a single and hit a batter in the Orioles' next two at-bats before settling down to get Trey Mancini to ground out into an inning-ending double play. Romo has now allowed a home run in two of his last three trips to the mound, with those two outings serving as the only ones in which he's allowed any runs this season.