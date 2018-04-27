Rays' Sergio Romo: Ragged in Thursday's appearance
Romo allowed an earned run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Orioles on Thursday. He also hit a batter.
Romo followed Jose Alvarado in the eighth inning Thursday, but he promptly ran into trouble by surrendering a solo home run to Danny Valencia, the first batter he faced. The veteran reliever subsequently allowed a single and hit a batter in the Orioles' next two at-bats before settling down to get Trey Mancini to ground out into an inning-ending double play. Romo has now allowed a home run in two of his last three trips to the mound, with those two outings serving as the only ones in which he's allowed any runs this season.
More News
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Misses plenty of bats Monday•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Continues strong start Saturday•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Effective in early spring appearances•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Re-signs with Rays•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Keeps rolling in extra-inning loss•
-
Rays' Sergio Romo: Strikes out side in win•
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.