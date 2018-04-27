Romo allowed an earned run on two hits over two-thirds of an inning in a win over the Orioles on Thursday. He also hit a batter.

Romo followed Jose Alvarado in the eighth inning Thursday, but he promptly ran into trouble by surrendering a solo home run to Danny Valencia, the first batter he faced. The veteran reliever subsequently allowed a single and hit a batter in the Orioles' next two at-bats before settling down to get Trey Mancini to ground out into an inning-ending double play. Romo has now allowed a home run in two of his last three trips to the mound, with those two outings serving as the only ones in which he's allowed any runs this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories