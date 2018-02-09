Rays' Sergio Romo: Re-signs with Rays

Romo signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay on Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.

Romo finished up the 2017 campaign with the Rays after being traded by the Dodgers in July. Over the course of the season, he appeared in 55 games, posting a 3.56 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 11 holds in 55.2 innings of relief. The 34-year-old wasn't able to find a groove during his time in Los Angeles, but settled down once he arrived in Tampa Bay and should be able to secure a setup role for the club once again in 2018.