Rays' Sergio Romo: Records just one out in start
Romo departed after recording just one out in Sunday's start against the Orioles, allowing three earned runs on two hits and a walk. He didn't factor into the decision.
Romo loaded the bases with one out and watched as Vidal Nuno allowed all three men to cross the plate in relief. The veteran is expected to see an uptick in save opportunities after Alex Colome was traded to the Mariners -- a development that bodes well for his fantasy value, considering he's allowed four runs on five hits and a walk over one total inning his last two "bullpen day" starts.
