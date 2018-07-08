Romo struck out one in a clean ninth inning to earn his ninth save of the season Saturday against the Mets.

Romo entered the game with a runner on first base and no one out but had little trouble closing out the game, generating two flyouts and a strikeout. He remains locked in as the Rays' primary closer and has done well in the role, allowing only one earned run in his last 11 innings.

