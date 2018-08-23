Romo picked up the save Wednesday, firing a scoreless inning while allowing two hits against the Royals.

Romo got two quick outs before allowing a pair of singles, though a base-running blunder on the latter of those to end the game allowed him to escape without any damage done. The 35-year-old has now recorded 18 saves to go along with a solid 3.36 ERA and he hasn't allowed a run in six straight outings.