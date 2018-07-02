Romo allowed one run on one hit and one walk across one inning as he picked up the save in a 3-2 victory over the Astros on Sunday.

Romo entered the ninth inning with a 3-1 lead, but the Astros cut it to one via an Evan Gattis solo homer before Romo managed to escape with the save. Prior to giving up a run Sunday, Romo had put together seven consecutive scoreless appearances. He's accrued a disappointing 4.58 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 35.1 innings in 2018.