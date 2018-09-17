Romo allowed one run on one hit while striking out one and recording two outs Sunday against the Athletics, picking up the save.

Romo surrendered a grand slam to Khris Davis in the ninth inning, but only one of the runs were charged to Romo. He managed to record a strikeout and a flyout following the home run to escape with a 5-4 victory. The 35-year-old has posted a 3.36 ERA with 67 strikeouts through 61.2 innings with only a couple of weeks left in the regular season.