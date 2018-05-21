Rays' Sergio Romo: Starts again without allowing run
Romo started and threw 1.1 innings without allowing a run against the Angels on Sunday, striking out three and walking two in the Rays' 5-2 loss.
For a second straight game, Rays manager Kevin Cash trotted out the reliever to start in an experimental move, and for a second straight game the right-hander rewarded him with a scoreless effort, this time recording four outs before making way for Matt Andriese. It's certainly an intriguing tactic and it's possible Cash could continue to make use of it, but since he's not throwing enough innings in these appearances to be in line for wins or record a great deal of strikeouts, it doesn't figure to make a great deal of difference in terms of Romo's fantasy impact beyond potentially strengthening his ratios.
