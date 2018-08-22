Romo worked around a hit and a walk with a pair of strikeouts to earn his 17th save of the season Tuesday against the Royals.

Staked to a three-run lead, Romo made things interesting by allowing a hit and a walk to bring the tying run to the plate with one out. He then buckled down and struck out the next two hitters to end the threat. Romo has been scored upon in just one of his last 11 outings and now owns a solid 3.42 ERA for the season.