Romo will start the first major-league game of his career against the Angels on Saturday. He will likely pitch an inning, or two, before handing the ball off to Ryan Yarbrough, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

In yet another interesting development for the Rays' rotational experiment, Romo will get the nod for Saturday's "bullpen game" while Yarbrough will throw a majority of the innings after Romo faces the top of the Angels' order in the first frame. Manager Kevin Cash is hopeful that Romo's breaking balls with "stymie the aggressive right-handers" that crowd the beginning of Los Angeles's lineup. This will allow Yarbrough to go deeper in the game, and could continue moving forward if this weekend is deemed as a success. In regards to Romo, the most he's pitched all season has been two innings against Boston in late April, so don't expect to see him last any longer even if he's pitching well.