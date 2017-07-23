Rays' Sergio Romo: Traded to Rays
Romo was traded to the Rays on Saturday for cash, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times
The Dodgers just cast Romo off the 40-man roster, and the Rays jumped in and added him to the organizational bullpen mix. Romo has a 6.12 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB in 25 innings this season, so he is unlikely to see any high-leverage work if he is able to earn a spot on the active roster.
