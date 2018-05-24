Romo will start Friday and Sunday's games against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Romo tossed 2.1 scoreless innings during consecutive starts against the Angels last weekend, but will have a day of rest in between this time around. Ryne Stanek will start Saturday as the Rays will not utilize traditional starting pitching against Baltimore. Ryan Yarbrough and Anthony Banda are likely the top options in long relief for Tampa Bay as the team's bullpen will be asked to cover a full three-game series' worth of innings.