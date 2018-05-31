Rays' Sergio Romo: Will start Friday
Romo will start Friday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
After picking up a save in his most recent appearance, Romo will return to his role as the team's "opener" as the Rays go with a "bullpen day" Friday against Seattle. He'll presumably toss around one inning before giving way to one of the team's long-relief options, likely either Austin Pruitt or prospect Anthony Banda. Romo owns a 6.33 ERA and 28:10 K:BB across 21.1 innings this season.
