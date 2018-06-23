Romo worked around a base hit to throw a scoreless inning and record the save during the Rays' Friday win.

The 35-year-old has converted five of his last six save chances and is the main option for Rays saves despite his 5.28 ERA on the season. Romo has decent command beneath that behemoth of an ERA, though, with 35 strikeouts and 13 walks across 29 innings, and his 10.9 K/9 is his best rate since 2015 (11.2). He's turned things around in June with a 2.70 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6.2 frames.