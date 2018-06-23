Rays' Sergio Romo: Wraps up save
Romo worked around a base hit to throw a scoreless inning and record the save during the Rays' Friday win.
The 35-year-old has converted five of his last six save chances and is the main option for Rays saves despite his 5.28 ERA on the season. Romo has decent command beneath that behemoth of an ERA, though, with 35 strikeouts and 13 walks across 29 innings, and his 10.9 K/9 is his best rate since 2015 (11.2). He's turned things around in June with a 2.70 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6.2 frames.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...
-
Waivers: Add Marte, Heyward?
Heath Cummings looks at the hot bats of Ketel Marte and Jason Heyward.