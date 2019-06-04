Rays' Seth Johnson: Lands with Rays at pick No. 40
The Rays have selected Johnson with the No. 40 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Over the past year, Johnson went from being a light-hitting shortstop at a junior college to transferring to Campbell as a pitcher and impressing evaluators enough to be seen as a Day 1 talent in this year's draft. He picked up pitching shockingly quickly. Johnson boasts a plus 93-94 mph fastball with late life, as well as an above-average slider and developing curveball. Converted position players often struggle to gain enough feel for a changeup, but Johnson's changeup is already an average offering, and could continue to improve as he gets more reps. The 6-foot-1 righty has a starter's delivery and in just one year he has developed a starter's repertoire. There might be more untapped potential with Johnson, as he is so new to pitching. Improving his command in the coming years will be important if he is to make it as a mid-rotation starter.
