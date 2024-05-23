Baz (elbow) allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four across four innings during a rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday.

This was Baz's best rehab appearance since starting the assignment May 4. He's still fighting his control, as he has walked 11 batters across 12 innings, though that shouldn't come as a significant surprise given his lengthy layoff since last pitching in a meaningful game. The Rays will likely want him to make at least one more start in the minors, but he could rejoin the big-league rotation in early June.