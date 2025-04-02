Baz (1-0) earned the win Tuesday against the Pirates after tossing six scoreless innings while allowing seven hits and striking out 10.

Baz showcased ace stuff with his first double digit strikeout game of his career. His fastball averaged 97 MPH and touched 100.4. His curveball was extremely effective with a 50 percent whiff rate. Baz ended 2024 with a 2.34 ERA and 0.82 WHIP over his final eight starts and could be in for a breakout campaign if he stays healthy. He's lined up to start next in the series opener against the Angels next Tuesday.