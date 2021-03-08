Baz's fastball topped out at 99.8 mph during his one-inning Grapefruit League outing against the Twins on Sunday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The electric right-hander is thought to have a bright future, and the Rays are excited about giving him multiple opportunities in live action against big-league bats this spring. Baz's initial results were certainly encouraging, as the 21-year-old was able to work around back-to-back inning-opening walks to pitch a scoreless frame with the help of two strikeouts and a heater that averaged 97.9 mph.