Baz tied a season high with 10 strikeouts across five innings in his start Sunday for Triple-A Durham. He gave up two hits and issued no walks in the 71-pitch outing.

The Rays have deliberately capped Baz's pitch counts in each of his first three starts at Triple-A, but the 22-year-old right-hander hasn't been phased by the move to the higher level. He was named the Triple-A Player of the Week after striking out 15 while permitting one run in 10 innings across his two starts. Between stops at Durham and Double-A Montgomery, Baz has accrued a 2.12 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 69:5 K:BB in 46.2 innings. A 2021 call-up to the big leagues isn't out of the question for Baz, particularly if the 47-32 Rays fancy themselves as World Series contenders.