Baz owns a 2.93 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 43:2 K:BB across the 27.2 innings covering his six starts for Double-A Montgomery thus far in 2021.

The right-hander has been a tough-luck loser on multiple occasions as evidenced by his 1-4 mark. However, his ability to consistently miss bats has led to Baz leading the Double-A South division in strikeouts, while his 1.9 percent walk rate checks in as the second best at the Double-A level and seventh in all of MiLB, Biscuits play-by-play announcer Chris Adams-Wall reports. Baz also impressed during spring training this year, effectively incorporating a changeup into an arsenal that already included a high-90s fastball and slider.