Baz (elbow) worked around one hit and one walk while striking out four over four scoreless innings in his third rehab start for Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Baz has now looked good in each of his three rehab starts, but the Rays have been ramping him up slowly as he works his way back from the arthroscopic right elbow procedure he underwent in late March. He built up to 56 pitches Monday, so the Rays may want to see him get stretched out to 70-to-80 pitches over one final rehab start before activating him from the 60-day injured list. Baz is first eligible to rejoin the Rays on June 6.