Baz (1-1) allowed one run on seven hits and two walks over six innings Sunday, striking out seven and earning a win over Toronto.

The lone run given up by Baz came during the third inning on Vladimir Guerrero's RBI single. After coughing up five runs in his season debut, the 23-year-old righty has allowed three runs with a 26:6 K:BB over his last 22.1 frames. He lowered his season ERA to 2.92 with 28 punchouts through five outings. Baz is lined up to start in Cincinnati next weekend.