Baz (8-9) allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks while striking out seven over seven innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Baz had his longest start since he went seven innings July 1 in a start that was also against the A's. The right-hander didn't get any help Tuesday, nor did he do himself any favors by allowing four or more runs for the fourth time in five starts. He's now at a 4.93 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 140:50 K:BB through 135 innings across 24 starts. He's already exceeded the 118.2 innings he had across all levels in 2024, so it's possible the 26-year-old is wearing down a bit. His next start is projected to be at home versus the Yankees.