Baz allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings Tuesday against the Blue Jays. He did not factor into the decision.

Baz jumped out to a great start by retiring seven in a row while picking up four strikeouts. His second time through the order wasn't as successful, as Bo Bichette and Daulton Varsho took him deep in the third and fourth inning. Baz failed to make it to five innings for a second straight outing and has struggled after a really strong beginning to the season. Over his last five starts Baz owns a 7.88 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 19:12 K:BB in his last five starts. He'll aim to bounce back in a road matchup versus the Marlins this weekend.