The Rays placed Baz on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right elbow sprain after he experienced discomfort while playing catch Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll receive a platelet-rich plasma injection for the elbow and will rest and rehab for a month before being re-evaluated, according to Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Even if he's cleared to resume throwing following the four-week shutdown, Baz will likely need at least a couple weeks to get ramped back up for game action, so fantasy managers probably shouldn't count on the right-hander making his way back from the IL until at least early September. That reality likely makes Baz a comfortable drop in most redraft leagues, and his injury could prompt the Rays to explore acquiring another starting pitcher prior to the Aug. 2 trade deadline. After opening the season on the IL while recovering from arthroscopic surgery on the same elbow, Baz debuted June 11 and produced a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 30:9 K:BB in 27 innings before succumbing to another elbow-related setback.