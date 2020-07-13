Baz was impressive while facing Michael Perez, Hunter Renfroe, Mike Brosseau and Yandy Diaz in Sunday's simulated game, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The 21-year-old is getting an opportunity to test his mettle against big-league bats in camp after seeing his 2020 minor-league opportunity evaporate, and he didn't look out of place while facing four capable hitters. Baz threw 11 of his 17 pitches for strikes during his outing and struck Diaz out looking to wrap up his one inning. Baz's arsenal includes a powerful fastball and numerous breaking pitches, and he particularly made an impression on manager Kevin Cash with the quality of his location at what is still a relatively early stage of his professional development. "The biggest thing for me is their ability to throw strikes, their understanding of how to make a small adjustment to get them back in the zone if they miss," Cash said. "A lot of times, for younger players, that's what makes them spiral. These guys are extremely polished."