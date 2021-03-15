Baz, who Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports was reassigned to minor league camp Monday, was effective in adding a changeup to his arsenal this spring.

The hard-throwing right-hander, who's recorded four strikeouts over two spring frames thus far, already came in with a highly effective fastball and slider, so the addition of the changeup is likely to make him that much more effective in the future. Baz could conceivably make his big-league debut sometime in 2021 given his electric stuff, and manager Kevin Cash noted Monday the 21-year-old is also in the midst of developing a curveball.