Baz (elbow) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice session Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Facing live hitters marks the next step forward in the rehab process for Baz, who has been sidelined since undergoing arthroscopic surgery in late March to remove loose bodies from his right elbow. He initiated a throwing program just over two weeks ago and has thus far checked out fine while advancing from long tossing to pitching bullpen sessions, which seemingly keeps him on pace to return from the 60-day injured list when first eligible June 6. For that to become a reality, however, Baz will need to avoid any setbacks upon facing hitters and eventually, making multiple minor-league starts as part of a rehab assignment.