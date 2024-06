Baz struck out 10 over five innings while allowing one run on three hits and two walks Saturday for Triple-A Durham.

This was the electric righty's best start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in late September of 2022. He has a 3.92 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 20.2 innings over his last five starts at Triple-A. The Rays have five healthy starters, but it seems like Baz is finally ready to rejoin the fray whenever the team sees an opening.