Baz (elbow) is expected to throw live BP in early May, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Baz resumed throwing in mid-April, and he'll take a significant step in his recovery process once he's cleared to face hitters. The right-hander isn't eligible to rejoin the major-league club until at least June 6, but it's possible that he'll be able to begin a rehab assignment at some point in May.