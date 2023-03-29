site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Shane Baz: Officially placed on IL
RotoWire Staff
The Ryas placed Baz (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Baz underwent Tommy John surgery last September and won't be an option for the Rays until 2024. He'll be moved to the 60-day IL when the Rays need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster down the road.
