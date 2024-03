The Rays placed Baz on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to March 25, with a right elbow injury, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Baz also dealt with an oblique injury this spring, but the plan was always to delay his season debut as he comes back from September 2022 Tommy John surgery. It remains something of a mystery as to when he will rejoin the Rays' rotation, but fantasy managers shouldn't be expecting him for at least the first month or two.