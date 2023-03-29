site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rays-shane-baz-officially-placed-on-injured-list | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Rays' Shane Baz: Officially placed on injured list
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Baz was placed on the 15-day injured list by the Rays on Wednesday with a right elbow UCL tear, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Baz underwent Tommy John surgery last September and will be out until 2024. He'll be moved to the 60-day IL when the Rays need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read