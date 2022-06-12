Baz gave up five runs on three hits and three walks in 2.1 innings while striking out just two batters Saturday against the Twins, picking up the loss in his season debut.

Baz entered the season with plenty of hype, but arthroscopic elbow surgery in late March kept him on the shelf for the first two months of the campaign. His season debut certainly didn't go as he would have liked, as the Twins scored five runs in the third inning on a Luis Arraez grand slam and a Jose Miranda double. One bad outing shouldn't dent Baz's significant pedigree, though it does serve as a reminder that expecting dominance immediately after a return from elbow surgery may have been unwise. He'll look to get back on track next week, when he lines up to face the Orioles on Friday.