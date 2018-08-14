Rays' Shane Baz: PTBNL in Archer deal
Baz was traded from the Pirates to the Rays as the player to be named later in the Chris Archer deal, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
As expected, the PTBNL in the Archer deal is better than the typical final piece in a deal like this, as Baz was the No. 12 overall pick in the 2017 draft and netted a slightly over-slot $4.1 million bonus. He has struggled with his command/control as a pro, walking 37 batters in 69 innings across stops in the Gulf Coast League and Appalachian League. However, as a 19-year-old with frontline-caliber stuff, it's not that surprising that he is still honing that aspect of pitching. Baz has 50 strikeouts in 45.1 innings in the Appy League this year, and had fanned 12 over 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts for Bristol. He slots in behind Brent Honeywell and Matthew Liberatore as the third-best pitching prospect in a stacked Rays farm system.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bullpen Report: Half the league in flux
What's eating Wade Davis? Are we done with Corey Knebel? How much longer for Hector Rondon?...
-
Waiver Wire: On Toussaint, Ward debuts
The Angels are promoting a prospect who could pay real dividends in Fantasy. Meanwhile, a couple...
-
Waivers: Gausman, Glasnow must-add?
If you're looking for pitching upside, we've got some for you on the waiver wire at the start...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
A high number of off days in Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) allows the two teams with eight games to...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start pitcher rankings for Week 21 (Aug. 13-19) are dominated by high-end hurlers,...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 21
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start