Baz (1-2) allowed seven runs on eight hits over 2.1 innings Sunday, striking out two and taking a loss against the Reds.

Baz turned in a pair of scoreless frames before the Reds tagged him for seven runs in the third. He gave up three two-run homers in the inning to Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson and Mike Moustakas. The 23-year-old righty had allowed just two home runs through 24.2 frames entering Sunday's start. Baz now owns an unsightly 5.00 ERA with a 30:9 K:BB over six starts. He's lined up to face Baltimore at home next week.