Baz received an invite to the Arizona Fall League on Wednesday, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

Baz earned his AZL spot by virtue of a rock-solid season at Low-A Bowling Green, one in which he generated a 3-2 record, 2.87 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and recording 78 strikeouts across 75.1 innings. The 20-year-old arrived in the Rays organization in the Chris Archer trade with the Pirates last season that also yielded Tampa both Tyler Glasnow (forearm) and Austin Meadows.

More News
Our Latest Stories