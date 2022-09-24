Baz will undergo Tommy John surgery and won't play during the 2023 season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his elbow in late March and returned to action for a month just before the All-Star break, but he was shut down in mid-July with a right elbow sprain and had already been ruled out for the season. The Rays seemed optimistic about his recovery process, but the right-hander will be forced to miss the 2023 season since doctors have recommended Tommy John surgery.