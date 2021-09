Baz was scratched from his start Thursday with Triple-A Durham due to back spasms, Patrick Kinas of Westwood One Sports, reports.

Baz had been under consideration to make his major-league debut Friday. However, it's now clear why Luis Patino will be called upon instead. There's no timetable for Baz to return to the mound, and there's a possibility that he won't pitch again this season.