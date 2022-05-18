Baz (elbow) will start his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After undergoing elbow surgery in March, Baz has slowly been working his way back and will now take another step forward Thursday. The 22-year-old is expected to pitch two innings and will look to build off that moving forward as he will need multiple rehab outings before rejoining the Rays. The former first-round pick started three games for Tampa Bay in 2021, producing an impressive 2.03 ERA and 0.68 WHIP with 18 punchouts over 13.1 frames. Baz is eligible to be reinstated from the injured list June 6.