Baz (3-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Phillies after allowing six runs on eight hits and two walks in 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

After giving up a season-high seven runs on nine hits in his last start, Baz struggled mightily once again. Wednesday matched his shortest outing of the season, and the right-hander has now yielded five runs or greater in three of his last four appearances. During this stretch, Baz has a 8.38 ERA and 13:10 K:BB over 19.1 innings. He'll look to get back on track in his next scheduled start against the Blue Jays, who have a weak .643 OPS against right-handed pitching through 35 games.