Baz (elbow) is long tossing and throwing bullpens as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Baz underwent the procedure in late September of last year, but there's been no talk of him trying to return quickly enough to pitch in the playoffs. The fact that he's ramping up this far from spring training bodes well for his readiness for the start of next season, however.