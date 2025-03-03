Baz threw three scoreless innings while striking out two, walking one and allowing two hits in Sunday's Grapefruit League game.

The outing was Baz's spring debut, and he threw 50 pitches -- 33 of which went for strikes. His velocity was also excellent, as he hit 100.6 mph with his first pitch of the game, per Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Baz will presumably be in the big-league rotation to begin the season, though Topkin did note the team has not committed to its five starters at this point in spring.