Rays' Shane Baz: Transferred to 60-day IL
RotoWire Staff
Baz was transferred to the 60-day injured list by the Rays on Thursday with a right elbow UCL tear, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for Braden Bristo. Baz will be out until 2024 as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
