Baz (elbow) said that he's been cleared to resume a throwing program Monday and remains hopeful that he'll return from the 60-day injured list before the end of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Baz is ready to begin the ramp-up process following a four-week shutdown due to a right elbow sprain. Given that Baz missed the first two months of the season after requiring an arthroscopic procedure on his elbow in late March, the Rays are likely to proceed cautiously with him during his throwing program. At this stage of the season, Baz may not have enough time to build up for a starting role, but if he avoids any setbacks during the rehab process, he could have some value to the Rays as a multi-inning arm out of the bullpen down the stretch.