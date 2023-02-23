McClanahan was clocked in the upper-90 mph range Thursday during his first live batting practice session of the spring, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

That's an impressive and encouraging dose of news here in late February. McClanahan battled some injuries in the second half of the 2022 regular season -- most notably a shoulder impingement -- but he ended up with a brilliant 2.54 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 194:38 K:BB in 28 starts covering 166.1 innings. The 25-year-old left-hander also worked seven solid frames in the Wild Card Series against the Guardians. He's rightly going as a top-10 starter in early fantasy drafts for 2023.