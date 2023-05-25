McClanahan (8-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on four hits across seven innings during a 7-3 win over the Blue Jays. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk.

McClanahan tied his season high with seven innings, a mark he set in his last start versus Milwaukee, and allowed one or fewer runs for the seventh time this year. The left-hander cruised to his eighth victory thanks to plenty of early run support and remains firmly in the AL Cy Young conversation, sporting a 1.97 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 75:25 K:BB across 11 outings (64 innings). McClanahan will look to make it three straight quality starts next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game set at Wrigley Field.