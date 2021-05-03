McClanahan is scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The flame-throwing lefty had a workload restriction in his first MLB start last week against the Athletics, but he dazzled over his four innings, generating five strikeouts and inducing 15 swinging strikes among his 59 pitches. The outing was enough for McClanahan to earn a second start, but he may need to keep performing at a high level in order to ensure he becomes a fixture in the rotation. Tampa Bay didn't formally shift to a six-man rotation to make room for McClanahan; instead, Rich Hill and Michael Wacha were deployed as tandem starters in Sunday's game against the Astros.