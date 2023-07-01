McClanahan was pulled after three innings in Friday's start against the Mariners after his back issue flared up, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

McClanahan allowed four earned runs on five hits and three walks, and the Rays initially claimed the quick hook was a result of ineffectiveness rather than injury. However, after the game, manager Kevin Cash admitted that McClanahan's back became an issue. While further testing will be done, Cash also noted that a stint on the injured list is a possibility.